Lawmaker takes exception to Panelo's critique of Mindanao secession

Rookie lawmaker Zia Adiong took a jab at former presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo over his remark that critics of the proposed Mindanao secession have "gone ballistic from over-reaction to the utterly absurd."

"Well, obviously former secretary Panelo is not from Mindanao, so he does not know why we reacted this way. I'm sorry if that's not his cup of tea," Adiong told a press conference at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Muslim solon of Lanao del Sur was visibly piqued by Panelo's statement over the weekend, blasting opponents of Mindanao's independence from the Philippines, whom he called "overreacting."

"When you say secession and independence, there are not mere words to ask. We have experienced many deaths, many wars. Of course, when you hear these issues again popping up out of nowhere, of course it will remind you of your past experience. And it doesn't sit well in our memory," Adiong remarked.

Panelo was the erstwhile top legal counsel of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who threatened to secede Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines if his successor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., would insist on amending the 1987 Constitution for term extension and just correct allegedly flawed economic provisions.

Through a signature gathering, Duterte devised the separation plan with his political ally, Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez. They attributed the lack of development in Mindanao to advocating such a movement but clarified that it would not induce rebellion or sedition against the government.

Duterte and Alvarez's proposal, however, drew flak, particularly from Mindanaoan lawmakers, who posit that such a separation would not bring any benefits to the predominantly Muslim population region and is mostly a breach of Philippine law.

Panelo got irked by the overwhelming pushback and fierce remarks over the potential seizure of Duterte.

"The oppositors to the idea of a secession instead of lashing at the proponent should determine its whys and wherefores then provide the appropriate and effective response," the former Palace mouthpiece said.

He added, "Espousing an idea, no matter how outrageous, the matter of secession is certainly not, cannot be a travesty of the Constitution. It is covered by the guarantee of freedom of speech or of expression."

Adiong, however, countered that secession is not merely "disenfranchising certain areas from the Philippines" but a "threat" to their territory and existing institutions, which are "very, very well working."

He also told proponents of the Mindanao secession not to use the proposal as a political slogan to express dismay over their personal circumstances or other political events, as it was an “insult” to the memory of those who died in the Moro struggle for self-determination.

"My [challenge] to [Panelo] is go to Mindanao, especially in conflict-stricken communities and declare he wants to be independent and [let's see] what kind of reaction would he get," Adiong dared.

Marcos on Thursday voiced fierce objection to Duterte's "destruction" plan to separate Mindanao from the Philippines, saying it is "doomed to fail for it is "anchored on a false premise" and therefore pledge not to diminish the Philippine territory, "even by one square inch."