Kalinga celebrates Peace Pact Festival

BAGUIO CITY — The provincial government of Kalinga —together with the province’s indigenous peoples — has kicked off the 29th Founding anniversary of the province and their 5th “Bodong or Peace Pact Festival” on Monday.

The IPs of Kalinga coming from the different sub-tribes of the different municipalities and the capital Tabuk City were joined by their provincial, city as well as municipal officials in holding the celebration at Kalinga Sports Center in Tabuk City.

The mother tribe of the province is “Kalinga” which means fighter and protector.

As the province is composed of different sub-tribes where tribesmen are always ready in defending their territory and their tribes mates, tribal war erupts between them.

To avert more hostilities and further disruption of peaceful and economic activities of all, the people led by the elders especially “Bodong holders” initiate the holding of peace pacts between them and maintain harmony among them.

This year’s celebration was themed “Empowered Communities and Enriched Heritage: LUMIN-AWA Kalinga” or Rise, Kalinga.

Before the celebrations for the anniversary and the festival, the provincial government convened the different sub-tribes of Kalinga for the “Bodong” Congress.

On 11 February 2024, Kalinga Governor James S. Edduba — who also chairs the Kalinga Bodong Congress — led peace pact holders and leaders from various subtribes in the province, including the city of Tabuk together with government officials in reviewing and amending the “Pagta” or the laws of the Bodong system.

Edduba said the “Pagta” have been amended to better suit the needs of the current generation.

He stressed that the Bodong, with embodies the essence of the Kalinga culture with its diversity of rights while embracing the unity of the people. For many years he said, the “Pagta” has served as a guiding light for justice, settled disputes, and fostered harmony in communities.