Father shot dead in front of daughter

A 33-year-old man died after he was shot 10 times by a still unknown assailant in front of his seven-year-old daughter Sunday afternoon at Biak-na-bato Street, Alley 4, Tondo, Manila.

The victim, identified as Mark Jeff Tolentino, died instantly due to multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 33, is a resident of 1816 Int. Biak na Bato Street, Tondo, Manila.

Based on the investigation of PSSg John Teody Siguen, of Manila Police District-homicide section, the incident occurred at 3:30 in the afternoon at the earlier mentioned place.

After the shooting, the suspect hurriedly escaped in the direction of Abad Santos Avenue.