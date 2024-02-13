METRO

Father shot dead in front of daughter

Father shot dead in front of daughter
(File Photo)

A 33-year-old man died after he was shot 10 times by a still unknown assailant in front of his seven-year-old daughter Sunday afternoon at Biak-na-bato Street, Alley 4, Tondo, Manila.

The victim, identified as Mark Jeff Tolentino, died instantly due to multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 33, is a resident of 1816 Int. Biak na Bato Street, Tondo, Manila.

Based on the investigation of PSSg John Teody Siguen, of Manila Police District-homicide section, the incident occurred at 3:30 in the afternoon at the earlier mentioned place.

After the shooting, the suspect hurriedly escaped in the direction of Abad Santos Avenue.

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph