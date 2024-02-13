‘Every time my dad’s here, I sigh in relief’

When veteran public servant Juan Ponce Enrile, or JPE, marks 100 years today, the celebration would be like no other as the divergent views on his colorful existence become irrelevant in the celebration of life.

Always prominently by JPE’s side is Katrina Ponce Enrile, his daughter, who is simply happy to be near her father to make up for all the time that he was frequently away for the many roles he assumed in government.

Katrina takes pride in being “homegrown,” reflective of her parents’ preference and confidence in the local education system, while JPE would not countenance his children being out of sight.

She obtained a political science degree from the University of the Philippines and studied Law at Ateneo de Manila University.

Her first job was with the family’s JAKA Group of Companies where she became treasurer.

In 2004, she took the helm as president and CEO of the company, which was when JAKA grew to become among the most successful conglomerates.

She takes pride in the establishment and growth of the Delimondo food brand, which is a pioneer in giving Filipinos premium products in a can.

Katrina said she was five years old when JPE started working in government as Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs.

“I have lived practically all my life seeing public service as a way of life. I have seen its good and bad side,” Katrina reminisced.

Army of hypocrites

She said that politics cannot be removed from public service no matter how noble the intentions are.

“However, it still must be done. So to all those who are our detractors, they can use anything, including the good we have done, and twist it to always make us look like vile and evil human beings,” she said, addressing the army of hypocrites who never let up on JPE.

JPE seems unaffected by the critics who, Katrina said, keep up their attacks “even if they know nothing about us.”

The perspective is different with “friends who truly know us.”

“I think it is pretty much clear and they know what we have done for the welfare of our countrymen,” she said.

According to the only daughter of JPE, “personally, growing up as his daughter was very restrictive.”

“I had to live my life ‘untarnished’ but that was truly impossible to do. My life was not that of a normal kid or teenager living in this country. I did not have the pleasure of living abroad in boarding schools because my father was very protective of me and wanted me to just stay here,” she said.

JPE was a very protective father, Katrina said, which resulted in her entire education being “homemade! I went to the University of the Philippines during martial law. It was tough but I survived.”

Contrary to the detractors, all the businesses of the Enrile family had to go through the same tough times during military rule.

“Even our businesses were always affected by what position my father took. So I could say that trying to even earn a decent living by running our family-owned businesses was impacted by politics,” Katrina said.

It was not a bed of roses for the family during that pivotal period in the country’s history. “All I can say is that we borrowed our funds for our businesses and they were all legit contrary to what our detractors want to portray,” she added.

Her reason for being constantly at JPE’s side: “I only wanted my dad safe. His position brought him to very perilous places when he was Customs chief as well as Secretary of Defense during the height of the trouble between our Muslim brothers then and the government and the height of the insurgency with the New People’s Army.”

She accepted not seeing her father frequently during the early part of her life.

“I understood that I had to live without my father at a very early age. I prayed a lot. That’s all I could do. Each time he came home, I sighed in relief,” Katrina recalled.

History as judge

About what JPE has imparted to Filipinos, Katrina said it will be up for history to acknowledge.

“A person’s legacy cannot be defined while he is still living. My father has never lived his life thinking of what people will think of him. He did what he did based on the facts and circumstances he had before him and made those decisions based on what he thought best for the person he was serving or for the country,” Katrina pointed out.

“I think he will let history judge him and like he always told me he answers only to the Lord,” Katrina said.

JPE’s grandchildren love him. He is a “very loving grandfather,” Katrina mused.

“He always advises his apos to study well and prepare hard. He usually talks to them and hugs them a whole lot,” she said.

She often catches her father watching his grandchildren “from afar and he feels very grateful that he has lived long enough to see them grow up.”

“He is truly thankful beyond words,” she said.

His service, always being sought by the country’s leaders, is a testament to his commitment to the country.

JPE started his government service in 1966 as Customs Commissioner.

He was concurrent undersecretary at the Department of Finance during his term at the Bureau of Customs. He became Justice Secretary in 1968, Minister of National Defense in 1972, was elected as a Mambabatas Pambansa for Region 2 in 1978, a position he concurrently held with his Cabinet post until 1986.

He held the Department of National Defense post after the EDSA revolt but was subsequently elected as a member of the House of Representatives for Cagayan in 1992.

Alternately, he was a senator from 1987 to 1992, from 1995 to 2001, and from 2004 to 2016.

JPE was the Senate minority leader from 1987 to 1992, from 2013 to 2014, and from 2015 to 2016.

As Senate President between 2008 and 2013, he was also the presiding officer of the Senate impeachment court in 2012.

He is now the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“My father has served many presidents in different capacities. His service is always 100 percent. He wants all our leaders to succeed because to him if our leaders succeed then the country succeeds,” Katrina said.

On the rare privilege of serving both father and son presidents of the country, JPE always sets his sights on giving all within his powers to help the leaders succeed.

“Having served both the elder President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos and now President Marcos Jr., JPE always does what he does best — serves and protects with all his heart the people that put their trust in him.”

JPE is kept vibrant and alert — the reason his invaluable service to the government is highly valued — by those who love and look after him, a role that Katrina gladly assumes.