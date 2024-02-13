DENR warns vs agarwood poaching

ILOILO CITY — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Monday appealed to the public not to engage in poaching the threatened agarwood tree — commonly known as Lapnisan — considered the highest-valued forest product in the world because of its distinctive fragrance.

DENR Western Visayas regional executive director Livino Duran stressed that the agency is bent on balancing the ecosystem and protect and conserve our flora and fauna.

The agarwood tree is considered as an important flora as the DENR said the resinous wood is used as incense for medicinal purposes and because of its distinctive fragrance, the pure resin in distilled form is used as an essential oil and perfume component.

It said that while propagation is allowed, the collection of seeds directly from the wild is prohibited.

“Secure all necessary permits with any activities concerning our flora and fauna and seek clarification regarding environmental-related endeavors of other concerned stakeholders from the DENR,” Duran said.

To recall, the agency — through the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Aklan — reported the apprehension of 10 individuals who were caught possessing 1.35 kilograms of agarwood with an estimated market value of P216,000 in Barangay Kinalangay Viejo, Malinao, Aklan last 29 December 2023.

The Northwest Panay Peninsula Natural Park rangers also arrested one poacher in possession of 2.630 kilograms of agarwood with an estimated value of P1.97 million while they were on overnight foot patrol and wildlife monitoring in the municipality of Nabas also in Aklan on 17 January this year.

Considered as “Wood of the Gods,” its Aquilaria malaccensis species is listed as endangered under the National List of Threatened Flora of the DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau.

Seven other species are listed as vulnerable based on DENR Administrative Order 2017-11 or the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Plants and their Categories.

Generally, agarwood is a threatened plant species in the country and it is mandatory to identify the species to determine the fines and penalties associated with the violation committed, the DENR said.

The arrested poachers are facing cases for violation of Presidential Decree 705 or Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines as amended, Republic Act 9147 or Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, and RA 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area Systems Act.