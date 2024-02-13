Day 1 of voter's registration nets over 80,000

Over 80,000 individuals have registered during the first day of voter's registration, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

As of 12 February, a total of 88,533 individuals nationwide had registered to vote in the 2025 midterm elections.

Below is the number of new voter registrant per region based on the latest data provided by the Comelec:

* Main Office - 0

* National Capital Region - 10,582

* Cordillera Administrative Region - 1,172

* Ilocos Region - 6,705

* Cagayan Valley - 3,430

* Central Luzon - 10,143

* Calabarzon - 14,754

* Mimaropa - 1,505

* Bicol Region - 3,437

* Western Visayas - 4,467

* Central Visayas - 7,890

* Eastern Visayas - 3,444

* Zamboanga Peninsula - 3,162

* Northern Mindanao - 4,197

* Davao Region - 4,713

* Soccsksargen - 3,942

* Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - 1,784

* Caraga Administrative Region - 3,206

Meanwhile, 466 persons enlisted through their Register Anywhere Program.

Comelec's offices will be open from Mondays to Saturday, except holidays, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Voter registration in RAP sites will be until Aug. 31, while Filipinos have until Sept. 30 to register as voters for the 2025 national and local elections.

The poll body is aiming to register at least three million new voters during the registration period.