Bomb threats under probe

The Department of Information and Communications Technology is working with the Japanese government to unmask the person who made bomb threats against several government agencies, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

According to the Palace, DICT’s Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center will conduct the probe after bomb threats originating in Japan were sent to at least six government departments and local government units.

In particular, the Department of Education head office in Quezon City, the local government of Iba in Zambales province, and the division office of the Department of Education in Bataan received bomb threats purportedly from a certain Takahiro Karasawa.

“Efforts are underway to request the Japanese government to investigate and identify the sender,” Malacañang said.

“There is no cause for alarm as this sender and email have been tagged as a hoax,” it added.

It said that last year similar bomb threats were made against a number of government agencies.

The CICC said the affected government agencies were advised to practice their emergency evacuation plans and preparations.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation has begun its own probe, working with the Japan Police Attache, police departments, and first responders.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to this case to the authorities,” NBI Director Medardo de Lemos said.

“The NBI is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation, leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice. We will keep the public informed of any significant developments in this case,” he added.

The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday initiated an inquiry into the Japanese individual who supposedly sent bomb threats to the government offices.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said he has ordered a thorough investigation into the identity of the Japanese.

The BI chief said that on Monday, 12 February, several government agencies received emails saying that at 3:34 p.m., bombs would rock their offices.

No bombs exploded, however, and Tansingco the BI will work with the NBI and the DoJ to determine if the suspect was in the country.