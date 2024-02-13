Army, TESDA seal pact for enhancing soldiers’ technical skills

The Philippine Army on Tuesday said it has sealed a memorandum of understanding with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to improve the technical skills of soldiers.

“The partnership will align various respective training programs to further provide Army beneficiaries with a quality and efficient education and technical skills training through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training program,” PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala told reporters on Tuesday.

During the signing, Dema-ala said the signing of the pact was graced by Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy Galido and TESDA Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu.

Galido thanked Mangudadatu for supporting the Army’s efforts to cultivate skills and hone the competency development of soldiers.

The army chief also reiterated that the command prioritizes the soldiers’ welfare and individual development.

“Let’s enhance our commitment to improving the well-being not just of our soldiers and their families but also that of all Filipinos,” Galido said.