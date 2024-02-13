88K foreign nationals comply with BI's annual report requirement

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that as of January, a total of 88,072 registered foreign nationals had already submitted themselves for their annual report.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that aliens holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas were reminded and issued an alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) that they were required to present themselves to the bureau for the first 60 days of the year for the annual report. The reporting period for the annual report will last until 1 March 2024.

“We have transferred our annual reporting operations to more accessible locations and have put up an online portal for virtual reporting,” said Tansingco. “What we are doing is facilitative—we want to make it easier for foreign nationals to comply with the law to ensure better regulation,” the BI Chief added.

In order to expedite the procedure, the BI has specified some prerequisites, one of which is the completion of an online registration form that may be accessed through the BI's e-services website. In addition to a valid passport, reporting foreign nationals must provide their original, valid ACR I-Card with valid visas.

BI Alien Registration Division (BI-ARD) chief, Atty. Jose Carlitos Licas, said that those exempted from physically reporting to the BI are foreign nationals who are below 14 years old, those 60 years old and older, those mentally or physically incapacitated, pregnant women, and foreigners with medical conditions.

Atty. Licas added that the physical annual report for the BI’s head office will be conducted at the 3rd Level Center Atrium, Robinsons Manila, and at the Government Service Express (GSE) Unit of SM Mall of Asia, from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Apart from the two malls, BI offices nationwide may also cater to the reporting.

By utilizing the BI's e-services platform at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph, registered foreign nationals who were present in the Philippines during the annual report period can also acquire a virtual annual report.