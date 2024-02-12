Voter’s certification now free, says Comelec

The Commission on Elections announced that securing a voter’s certification no longer requires payment as it decided to suspend the payment of fees for the issuance and release of voter’s certification beginning 12 February 2024.

Comelec officials said that during the poll body’s referendum/consultation last 6 February, commissioners decided to no longer charge P75 for the issuance and release of the document.

Voter registration for the 2025 midterm elections will begin on 12 February 2024 and the poll body said that it was expecting at least three million Filipinos to register.

It added that applicants must present one government-issued identification card bearing their signature which includes the National Identification card under the Philippine Identification System; Postal ID card; PWD ID card; Student’s ID card or library card, signed by the school authority and Senior Citizen’s ID card.

Applicants can also present Land Transportation Office Driver’s License/Student Permit; National Bureau of Investigation clearance; Philippine passport; Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System or other Unified Multi-Purpose ID card and Barangay Identification/ Certification with photo or any other government-issued valid ID.

The registration will run until 30 September 2024.