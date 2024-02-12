Voter registration resumes

The Commission on Elections on Monday started its seven-month voter registration period for the 2025 national and local elections.

The poll body also launched on Monday its nationwide Register Anywhere Program and Special RAP.

"Bilang pagpapatuloy ng napakamatagumpay na Register Anywhere Project noong nakaraang taon, na binigyang parangal na 'Election Ergonomy Award' ng Association of Election Management Bodies sa Lisbon, Portugal, isa na ngayon itong ganao na nationwide at institutionalized na programa, bilang Registered Anywhere Program (RAP), na sinimulan din sa araw na ito sa lahat ng Highly Urbanized Cities, Capital Cities at Capital Municipalities ng ating bansa (As a continuation of last year's very successful RAP, which was awarded the 'Election Egonomy Award' by the Association of Election Management Bodies in Lisbon, Portugal, it is now a nationwide and institutionalized program, as the RAP, which was also started total in all HUCs, capital cities, and capital municipalities of our country)," Comelec Spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said.

"Nasaksihan din sa araw na ito ang Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) ng COMELEC sa iba't ibang government agencies, religious organizations, at educational institutions (This day also witness the launch of SRAP of the Comelec in various government agencies, religious organizations, and educational institutions)," Laudiangco added.

Around 170 malls across the country are expected to host its RAP for voter registration.

This comes after Comelec signed a memorandum of agreement with SM Supermalls, Robinson Malls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, and Filinvest Malls.

In 2022, Comelec launched its pilot test for RAP in five selected malls in Metro Manila and some provinces.

Meanwhile, Comelec's offices will be open from Mondays to Saturdays, except for holidays, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voter registration in RAP sites will be until Aug. 31, while Filipinos have until Sept. 30 to register as voters for the 2025 midterm elections.

Registration forms may be downloaded from comelec.gov.ph.

Eligible to register are Filipinos who are at least 18 years of age on Election Day, 12 May 2025, a resident of the Philippines for at least one year, reside in the place where they propose to vote for at least six months immediately proceeding the 2025 national and local elections, and not otherwise disqualified by law.

During the last voter registration in 2022, the Commission received at least 2.5 million applications from December 2022 to January 2023.