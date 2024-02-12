Villanueva slams ‘fabricated complaints’ against him

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Monday decried allegations that he has a pending case before the Office of the Ombudsman.

During the Senate plenary session, Villanueva said the “fabricated complaints” against him had already been junked by the Court in 2016.

“We were persecuted, and accused, but the fight is over. All the fabricated complaints against us have been dismissed,” he said during his privileged speech.

“The real issue behind the accusations is the motion to remove the Senate from the process of amending the Constitution,” Villanueva further stressed as he called on the to stop People’s Initiative campaign tainted with controversies.

Meanwhile, Senate Blue Ribbon chairperson Pia Cayetano also slammed the allegations against Villanueva.

“He is a hardworking, honest senator. And he took time, he took time out of his job, nagagalit nga siya na kailangan niya tumayo dito para ipaliwanag yun dahil gusto niya, trabaho agad,” Cayetano said as he described Villanueva.