Stabbing spree injures 3

Authorities reported that a man went on a stabbing spree in Tondo, Manila which saw three people injured during a drinking session turned awry last Saturday night.

Police identified the suspect as Jaworski Sermania, who was collared by barangay officials and personnel from the Manila Police District after he stabbed the victims identified as Ruel Tulibas, Melvin Bitas and Gerald Vacunawa.

Initial reports disclosed that the victims were having a drinking session along Tuason Street in Masinop when the suspect approached them and initiated a heated argument.

While arguing with the victims, the suspect allegedly brandished a balisong or butterfly knife and lunged at Tulibas, inflicting a wound to the back of his head.

Panic erupted as the other two victims, Bitas and Vacunawa, instinctively tried to disarm the attacker but Sermania, in a frenzied rage, managed to inflict injuries on both men before they could overpower him.

The wounded victims managed to escape the scene, seeking assistance from nearby residents. Alerted by the commotion, barangay officials from Barangay 42 swiftly intervened and apprehended Sermania.

The injured tricycle drivers were rushed to the Gat Andres Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Sermania is currently detained at MPD-PS 2, awaiting his arraignment for frustrated homicide charges at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.