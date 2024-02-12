SM Group hauls 14 Anvil plums

The SM Group, led by SM Investments Corp., with BDO Unibank Inc., SM Foundation Inc., SM Retail Inc., Belle Corporation, 2GO Group Inc. and Watsons Personal Care Stores (Philippines) Inc. received 14 awards for public relations during the 59th Anvil Awards.

As testament to the transparent and socially-relevant reporting, SM Investments was lauded for its 2022 Integrated Report: Serving Communities while Belle Corporation was awarded its first Anvil for the company’s 2022 Integrated Report: Enhancing Communities.

Other publications of the Group that clinched awards were BDO’s The Wayfinder newsletter; SM Foundation’s Social Good Report: Sharing Stories and Rallying Partners for Social Good; and SM Retail’s NewSMaker2.0: Reimagined Digital Newsletter for a more DELITE-ful SM Life Experience.

Cornerstone of success

“At the SM Group, we believe that effective communication is a cornerstone of success. Clear, meaningful and collaborative communication is key and we are grateful to the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, or PRSP, for the recognition. We will continue our commitment to transparent reporting for the benefit of our stakeholders and in delivering various services and programs for the welfare of the communities we constantly serve,” Frederic C. DyBuncio, president and CEO of SMIC, said.

The group bagged three Gold Anvils for Marketing and Brand Communications and Best Use of Influencer Marketing awarded to 2GO Group for its travel campaign, 2GO Travel’s 2GOKada Creator’s Cruise 2023: Festival at Sea.

Watsons Philippines also took home the Gold for Vaxxed Office Hit x Slay the Swarm Health Edu-tainment, a campaign on immunization program to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated against flu HPV, pneumonia, and awareness on the rising cases of dengue in the country.

The SM Group, likewise, received recognition for various campaigns in financial security, community development, tourism and health.

These were awarded to BDO’s The All-Out Fight Against Online Scams and Life’s Plan B Initiative; Watsons Philippines’ PR Program and Best Use of Influencer Marketing for its HIMtayan Club Launch and 2GO’s Best Use of Partnerships and Special Events 2GOKada Creator’s Cruise 2023: Festival at Sea and SM Foundation’s Narratives of Social Good: A Showcase of Feature Stories on Transformation, Resilience, and Hope.

The 59th Anvil Awards is one of the most prestigious awards on public relations tools, campaigns and practitioners, presented by PRSP.