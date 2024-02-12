PCG in Bajo de Masinloc diverts CCG attention from fishermen 

The presence of the Philippine Coast Guard in the Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag or Scarborough shoal) in the West Philippine Sea has helped to lessen the China Coast Guard’s aggressive actions against Filipino fishermen.

In a television briefing, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said the PCG presence in the area diverts the CCG's attention.

“[Our Filipino fishermen] really appreciate the presence of the Philippine Coast Guard vessel because, in those instances, they can focus on fishing in the area, while the CCG is also more concentrated on guarding the presence of the Philippine Coast Guard vessel instead of them harassing the Filipino fishermen,” he noted.

Hence, Tarriela said the PCG will intensify its presence in the area.

“While PCG vessel would temporarily return to Puerto Princesa or logistical requirement, BFAR on the other hand could deploy their vessel in the area,” he explained.

Tarriela noted that PCG chief Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan has already coordinated with Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Director Demosthenes Escoto for the deployment of complementary vessels that will patrol the area.

“So with that commitment of the commandant and, of course, the leadership of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, we can say that the national government upon instruction of our president, we are going to make sure our presence is still there and that government vessels are ready to secure the rights of our Filipino fishermen,” he said.

Tarriela stressed the PCG will continue to perform its mandate to secure the WPS amid the presence of the CCG vessels.

“The mission of the Philippine Coast Guard given to us by the president is very clear, for us to make sure that we’re going to provide security and support the fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc,” he said.

“As to the escalatory and provocative behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard, you have the commitment of the Philippine Coast Guard that we’re going to focus on our mission objective and we are not going to be the reason to provoke them,” he added.

Tarriela noted that no aggressive actions from China will hinder them from doing what they have to do.

“Even if they are provoking and bullying the Philippine Coast Guard, tayo po ay tututok lang sa misyon natin (we will focus on our mission) and that is to protect the Filipino fishermen,” he said.