Manila: Chinese New Year revelry a success

The local government of Manila on Sunday reported that the city’s celebration for ushering in the Chinese New Year was a success as what began with an estimated one million attendees quickly ballooned beyond expectations.

Spearheaded by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, the city embraced the “Year of the Wood Dragon” with dazzling fireworks display over the Chinese-Filipino Friendship Bridge which drew an estimated 100,000 spectators.

Thousands upon thousands also flooded the streets of Manila especially along Binondo where the Chinese community converge on Chinese New Year’s eve.

The fervor spilled into the following day with the “Solidarity Parade,” a vibrant showcase of Filipino-Chinese culture as 30 floats, adorned with intricate decorations and symbolic motifs, snaked through the streets, each representing a distinct facet of the community.

Leading the procession was China Ambassador Huang Xilian as the floats rained down a shower of blessings, showering onlookers with lucky red envelopes and festive treats.

The sheer enthusiasm, however, caused the parade to stall on several occasions as crowds jostled to get closer, their cameras capturing every detail of the vibrant spectacle. While these delays extended the parade’s duration, they did little to dampen the spirits of the revelers.

Despite the unexpected influx, City Administrator Bernie Ang declared the event a resounding success.

“Generally peaceful and orderly,” said Ang on the two-day celebration, underscoring the collaborative effort between the city government and the Chinese-Filipino community.

The celebration served as a prelude to an even grander event — the 430th anniversary of Manila Chinatown next month.