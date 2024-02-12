Mandaue City seeks stronger resiliency from disasters

The local government in Mandaue City, Cebu province has forged a partnership with the Vivant Foundation Inc., Visayan Electric Company, University of San Carlos and the Carlos P. Romulo Foundation to intensify efforts in strengthening climate and disaster resilience for the city.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes signed in behalf of Mandaue the implementation of the National Resilience Council’s Resilient Local Government Unit Program through the Adopt-a-City Initiative.

“We have been promoting sustainable urban living, mobility and resilience, and with the support of our esteemed partners, we are poised to make even greater strides towards our shared goals,” Cortes said.

Meantime, National Resilience Council executive director Silvestre Z. Barrameda Jr. said that the people are at the core of building resilience through the public-private-people partnerships and the whole-of-society approach involving all sectors and stakeholders is necessary in building resilience.

The signing of the MOU signified a shared commitment to enhancing the city’s preparedness and ability to withstand and recover from disasters, economic challenges and other potential disruptions.

Under the agreement, the local government and the concerned parties are set to work together in implementing comprehensive strategies and initiatives that promote resilience across various sectors.

Cortes stressed that the agreement marks the beginning of a new era for Mandaue City, a future characterized by preparedness, effective risk management, and sustainable development.

“Each partner, organization, and stakeholders bring valuable expertise and resources to the table, creating a strong foundation for collaboration and collective action,” Cortes said.

“By working together, Mandaue City and its partners are determined to create a resilient city that serves as a model of inspiration for other communities nationwide, most especially for the island of Cebu,” he added.

In 2015, Mandaue City was named as APEC’s Low Carbon Model Town for its comprehensive plan involving land use, green building, and transportation.

In September 2023, the Solar PV Hybrid System supported by VECO and Vivant Foundation to Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School ensured reliable power supply during critical times like typhoons, engages the academe and empowers the youth through the STEM strand of the school.