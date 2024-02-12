Erehwon: Now here!

The name brings quick recall of a popular bookshop in Ermita in the 1960s or the satirical utopian society of Samuel Butler. It now has a new meaning as an art center purposely located through a meandering set of streets inside a poor community.

This is Erehwon Center for the Arts. More than 10 years ago, a long-closed factory for bread production found a new beginning. Chatting over drinks, Raffy Benitez and his artist friends thought it seemed a waste to keep the four-story structure idle. Their streams of thought led to putting up an art center. The location seemed intriguing — without the help of Waze, the place may be difficult to find.

And the neighborhood at the time was a smattering of shanties, not the usual posh neighborhood of art galleries. But in the eyes of the founders, it seemed purposeful, for Erehwon was meant to be an art center for the masses. Love and appreciation of the arts are, after all, not the monopoly of the rich.

So in October 2012, the Erehwon Center for the Arts was officially launched. It started by focusing on the visual arts, but advice from theater pioneer Behn Cervantes expanded its mission to promoting other art forms, like publications, music, dance and other performance arts. Behn Cervantes’ words gave life to what the Erehwon has become: an accessible and affordable place that encourages artists to converge, collaborate, and enjoy the camaraderie of being with each other.

Many young and up-and-coming artists, performers, and theater groups have found the road leading to Erehwon extremely welcoming. For visual artists, the four-story center has two galleries on the second floor, with paintings and installation art also exhibited in the lobby and at its two-story atelier in another location within its compound.

There is a dance studio for its dance scholars and other dance enthusiasts. For theater enthusiasts and performance artists, the center boasts a black box theater (perhaps, the most affordable one yet in Metro Manila), as well as a large, newly transformed open-air stage that can accommodate a 300-plus audience.

For bands, musicians, and singers who would like to jam with an enthusiastic audience, there is the Behn Cervantes, The Roofdeck, where people can hang out, have drinks and snacks, and groove to the music. Special events may be held there as well, and Erehwon can provide the entertainment

Erehwon has also carved out its niche as a book publisher, specializing in coffee table books. Its book, “Philippine Social Realists” by noted writer Amadis Ma. Guerrero was a finalist in the 39th National Book Awards of the National Book Development Board. Erehwon’s writers, editor, book designer and photographers provided expertise in the production of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ latest coffee table book.

Erehwon’s visual artists created the set of murals installed at the Quezon City Hall lobby, which depict periods in Philippine history that transpired in Quezon City. Ten of the Center’s artists were moved to create a heart-wrenching mural of the 44 martyred members of the Philippine National Police killed at Mamasapano. The sculptor Jose “Al” Giroy crafted a monument in their honor, which is now installed at the PNP Academy grounds, as he created the life-size sculptures you will find of folk artist Heber Bartolome and Behn Cervantes in the Erehwon Center.

Challenged by the limitations of the pandemic, Erehwon launched its YouTube channel, erehwonfilms.com, and produced short films promoting national pride through “Young Rizal and the Secret of the Light” (which was accorded a Manhattan short film directorial award) and “Ang Paglapastangan ng Supremo” which focuses on the betrayal of Andres Bonifacio.

Moving much further, it began producing full-length feature films and original musicals. Both directed by the celebrated theater and film director Anton Juan, this are “Amon Banwa sa Lawud” (Our Island of the Mangrove Moons) which won Best International Feature Film at the 2023 Louth International Film Festival in Ireland, and “Bayanbayanan: Letters from Home,” staged at the main theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Indeed, from an obscure art center, many have found that more and more roads lead to Erehwon.

More than ever, it is NOW HERE!