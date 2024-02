LATEST

Early buyers at Dangwa

LOOK: Cousins Krys Manaog, Mark Bonabon, and Khurt Belista inspect a selection of flower bouquets on display at a flower shop at Dangwa Flower Market in Manila, on Monday, 12 February 2024, while looking for gifts for their girlfriends. They believe that it is best to buy early to discover the most recent style while the price remains fairly affordable. In the said flower market, a dozen of roses cost P1,500, as of this time.