Custom clothes

Fashion designers have many inspirations for their creations. Jonathan Anderson’s Milan Fashion Week presentation on 14 January featured painter Stanley Kubrick’s favorite cat, Polly, on knitwear, dresses and bags.

Swedish label Acne Studios presented a psychedelic rave and club culture-inspired collection in Paris on 17 January that included a long-sleeve tee adorned with the face of a giant artificial intelligence-generated kitten, lifestyle website Highsnobiety reported.

The feline-themed fashion events were fitting catwalk concepts for kitty-loving designers.

Following the trend is Canadian content creator Thomas Sharpio, 32, of Montreal. He customizes clothes and shares photos of his designs online.

Pet Tika models the dresses, even walking down the catwalk at fashion weeks across the world, New York Post reported.

The greyhound’s wardrobe started in 2016 now has 400 pieces, including onesies, overcoats, boots, hats, and snoods. The clothing is worth $20,000.

Sharpio says the 12-year-old Tika’s sister Kala will take over her wardrobe and modelling when she retires, according to NYP.