Constitutional amendments hearing

LOOK: The Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes (Subcommittee on Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 6) on Monday, 12 February, conducts a public hearing on Proposing Amendments to Certain Economic Provisions of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, particularly on Articles XII, XIV, and XVI. Senator Sonny Angara presides over the hearing.