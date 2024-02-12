Blaze rages inside Camp John Hay

BAGUIO CITY — The Bureau of Fire Protection here reported that a fire has razed the forest side of Camp John Hay’s reservation area started on Sunday morning.

Initial reports disclosed that bush and forest fires are still ongoing as of yet and personnel from the BFP, local forest rangers and volunteers are racing against time to douse the blaze at the vicinity of the Voice of America inside Camp John Hay.

As the blaze continues the management of CJH has appealed to the public to refrain from entering the reservation’s premises especially the areas affected by ongoing bush and forest fires.

“John Hay Management Corporation requests no entry to the areas affected by fire for safety reasons. This will also enable our firemen to perform their duties and contain the fire,” said the CJH management in an advisory.

Meantime, in a Facebook post of a resident of nearby Barangay Happy Hallow, the fire can be seen raging in the vicinity of the Eco-Trail of CJH. BFP personnel and volunteers were trying to reach the site to suppress the blaze.

In other developments, the forest fire that hit the mountain side of Sto. Tomas in Tuba, Benguet and portion if the Baguio City side was declared fire out.

The fire started on 7 February 2024 and burned almost 20 hectares.

Fire fighters, volunteers and community members in Itogon, Atok and Tublay, Benguet are still on alert for possible rekindling of the fire that hit their areas.