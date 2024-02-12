BBM: Gov’t taking care of nation’s protectors

Amid China’s continuing aggression in the West Philippine Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yesterday vowed to take care of the men and women in the uniformed services who ensure the country’s external and internal security.

Among other measures, the President said he will continue to support programs for combat casualties, including aid for their families. During his talk with the troops at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City on Monday, Marcos thanked them for their service in protecting the Filipino people and the country.

He said his office is looking into the requests made by hospitals, including the Army General Hospital in Taguig and the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital, for more equipment that would help them serve the troops better.

“Be assured that the government’s dedication to your advancement and welfare goes beyond providing modern equipment alone,” Marcos said, as quoted by the Philippine Army.

At the Army General Hospital in Taguig, the President gave financial assistance to 12 soldiers who were wounded fighting the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group who were responsible for the bombing at Mindanao State University in Marawi City last year. (See related story)

Marcos awarded the Wounded Personnel Medal, Military Merit Medal with Bronze Spearhead Device, and the Gold Cross Medal to four soldiers who were wounded in action during firefights with the DI-MG on 25-26 January in Barangay Tapurong, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido assisted the President in handing out the medals.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard said Monday that its presence at Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Panatag or Scarborough Shoal, is helping to curtail the China Coast Guard’s aggressive actions against Filipino fishermen.

The PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said the PCG shields the fishermen while diverting the CCG’s attention.

“In those instances, they can focus on fishing in the area, while the CCG concentrates on the presence of the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, instead of them harassing the Filipino fishermen,” Tarriela said.

Tarriela said the PCG will intensify its presence in the area.

“While the PCG vessel would temporarily return to Puerto Princesa for logistical requirements, the BFAR (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources) could deploy their vessel in the area,” he said.

Tarriela was apparently referring to the BRP Teresa Magbanua, which faced off with eight Chinese vessels in a nine-day mission at the shoal.

PCG chief Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan has coordinated with BFAR Director Demosthenes Escoto on the deployment of complementary vessels that will patrol the area, Tarriela said.

“We are going to make sure our presence is still there and that government vessels are ready to secure the rights of our Filipino fishermen,” he added.

“The mission of the PCG given to us by the President is very clear, for us to make sure that we’re going to provide security and support the fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela said.

He stressed that despite the “escalatory and provocatory” actions of the Chinese vessels in the WPS, the PCG would continue to focus on its objective of protecting the fishermen and asserting Philippine sovereignty.

National Security Council Assistant Director Jonathan Malaya said there is also a battle of narratives happening between claimant nations in the South China Sea, including the Philippines and China.

On Sunday, the PCG and the CCG traded barbs and conflicting accounts on the incidents between the BRP Teresa Magbanua and the Chinese ships, four each from the China Coast Guard and maritime militia.

“It’s important for us to bring the discussion to the ground because even our countrymen in Abra, Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan are reading the narratives from other countries through social media,” Malaya said in Filipino.