2GO, NU come together

Sealing the collaboration between NU and 2GO are (from left) Dr. Leonora Concepcion, NU Mall of Asia executive director; Sheryl Chua, 2GO senior sales manager; Dr. Rosauro Manuel, NU Group academic officer and chief information officer; Dr. Renato Carlos Ermita Jr., NU president and CEO; Sharon Ngo, 2GO business unit head of Sea Solutions; Cecil Valle, 2GO head of commercial sales; Rolando Averilla, NU vice president for corporate affairs; and Dr. Medelene Forbes, NU Manila College of Tourism and Hospitality Management dean.
Integrated transportation and logistics solutions provider 2GO, a subsidiary of SM Investments Corp., recently inked a pact with National University under its Sea Solutions Business Unit to provide maritime experiential on-the-job training for its tourism and hospitality students.

The strategic alliance aims to equip students with the practical work experience essential for a successful transition into their professional careers upon graduation.

Over the three-year partnership, participating students will be onboard 2GO vessels, gaining exposure to local hospitality and tourism expertise during a 7-day voyage.

In addition to assisting with the onboard hotel and food and beverage operations, students will receive standard lectures from training instructors on guest relations, housekeeping and F&B, among others.

