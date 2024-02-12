2GO, NU come together

Integrated transportation and logistics solutions provider 2GO, a subsidiary of SM Investments Corp., recently inked a pact with National University under its Sea Solutions Business Unit to provide maritime experiential on-the-job training for its tourism and hospitality students.

The strategic alliance aims to equip students with the practical work experience essential for a successful transition into their professional careers upon graduation.

Over the three-year partnership, participating students will be onboard 2GO vessels, gaining exposure to local hospitality and tourism expertise during a 7-day voyage.

In addition to assisting with the onboard hotel and food and beverage operations, students will receive standard lectures from training instructors on guest relations, housekeeping and F&B, among others.