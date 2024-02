LATEST

Unity ride vs. Cha-Cha

WATCH: Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito joins the Unity Ride against Cha-Cha with Kagulong and other riders club. They call to amend the Doble-Plaka Law and MC Taxi Law for the protection of delivery riders. The No Cha-Cha motorcade started at the Commission on Human Rights going to the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Sunday, 11 February 2024.