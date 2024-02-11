LATEST

Sunday feast at COD Manila

LOOK: City of Dreams Manila’s Asian Bar and Bistro renders a Southeast Asian twist to yu sheng salad with its Prosperity Prawn and Pomelo Salad, featuring sustainable prawns, local pomelo, hydroponic-grown lettuce and Vietnamese Nước chấm dressing. As it is customary to eat fish for its symbolism of abundance during this occasion, the restaurant also offers Deep-Fried Whole Tilapia with calamansi, ginger, and steamed bok choy, Crispy Orange Chicken with toasted sesame seeds, and Red Ginger’s rendition of the ubiquitous Nian Gao consisting of custard-filled glutinous rice cake and fish-shaped tikoy are also highlighted. | via Pauline Joyce Pascual