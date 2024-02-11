Rotaracts Manila, DLSU inks PRC MoA on blood donation

The Philippine Red Cross has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Rotaract Club of Manila with the latter agreeing to support the PRC’s Membership Accident Assistance Benefits Program.

Under the MoA, which was signed during the Rotary Club of Manila’s weekly meeting at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City last Thursday, 8 February 2025, the Rotaract Club of Manila, led by its president, Arvin Christoper Reyes, committed to encourage Manila Rotarians to enrol as Enhanced Platinum Members of the PRC for an annual fee of P1,200.

Premium membership

The premium membership entitles the member to a number of benefits including one-year accident assistance coverage and certain contingent but non-transferrable benefits such as one free unit of whole blood and free one-time access to ambulance service (for a maximum 7-kilometer distance).

Membership, according to Rotaract Club of Manila president Arvin Christopher C. Reyes shall start upon payment of their fees for inclusion into the Enhanced Platinum Membership.

An ID card will be issued to each enrolled Manila Rotarian, subject to yearly renewal. Claims shall be filed within a period of 30 days from the date of accident or loss of life at the PRC.

It was agreed likewise that RAC Manila would promote and encourage proactive engagement by its enrolled members in continuing their training in tandem with the PRC, specifically in terms of training for health and first aid, welfare services, disaster risk reduction and other life-saving courses.

Service club

Formed under the Rotaract Program of Rotary International, the Rotaract Club of Manila was chartered in 2001. Composed of young men and women aged 18 to 30, the service club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Manila, the first and largest of such clubs established in Asia.

Last Thursday, likewise, a separate MoA was signed between PRC and the Rotaract Club of De La Salle University. Also sponsored by RC Manila, Rotaract Club DLSU, represented by its president, Leslie Desiree Wong inked the MoA with PRC, with the two parties agreeing to jointly pursue and coordinate the conduct of mobile blood donation each year at certain dates and venues to be scheduled.

Wong said the MoA between PRC and Rotaract Club DLSU is to ensure continuous and ready availability of blood for PRC members throughout the year.

She said that the PRC will take care of screening procedures as well as provide sufficient supplies, materials and equipment for blood donation activities with its Rotaract Club partners who will help in promoting and disseminating information and generating support and participation in donating blood among members, allied organizations, and families, among others.

Sufficient blood units

In cases of emergencies when blood is needed, the PRC shall provide with RAC DLSU representatives in making available sufficient blood units to enrolled PRC members upon presentation of necessary documents.

The MoA stipulates that the PRC will be responsible for maintaining a predetermined stock level of blood at its blood service facilities intended solely for issuance and distribution to PRC members.

Through its representative, the PRC will monitor and issue a report on the status of blood stocked at PRC BSFs. When the stocked blood is about to expire, the PRC will dispense such blood units to other clients and hospitals.

It was also agreed that the PRC will provide assistance to employees and dependents of RAC DLSU members, depending on the availability of blood.

A corresponding blood processing fee will be collected from blood recipients. For legitimate indigent patients, the PRC will require a social service certificate prior to issuance of free blood.

Both RAC DLSU and the PRC shall maintain a liaison system through designated representatives to maintain effective and efficient coordination between both parties.

Regular sustainable blood supply

Dr. Christie Monina Nalupta, director, PRC National Blood Services, explained that the partnership between the PRC and the Rotary Club of Manila, and Rotaract Clubs of Manila and DLSU was forged to help the PRC attain a sustainable supply of blood on a regular basis for the country basically through the help of the two Rotaract Clubs, among its many other partners.

“Ideally, donors donate blood every three months, even as the PRC schedules monthly blood donation activities by companies through the Rotary Club of Manila,” Nalupta said.

It was learned during the MoA signing last Thursday that the PRC had just sent 20 tons of blood to Davao de Oro where at least 11 people were killed with some 48 others still missing after a rain-induced landslide hit Masara, a gold-mining village in the province.

Biggest blood supplier

The PRC is the biggest supplier of blood to recipients which include the Philippine military and indigents. Anyone can donate or request for blood, by simply dialling 143 to contact the PRC Blood Call Center. The PRC can deliver blood to the hospitals, especially for use by the less fortunate.