New officials of the Print Media Dealers Association 2024 take their oath during the induction rites dubbed ‘PMDO Balik Sigla 2024’ last 6 February 2024 at the Aberdeen Court in Quezon City. The new set of officers include (from left) Corazon Villaseñor, Mimi Valeriano, Cely Santos, Noel Cabaero, Wilson Pascual, Danilo Mesina, Owen Fuertes, Abner Trinidad, Jeorge Diomampo Jr., Tintin Tutanes, Jocelyn Cortez, Choy Niebres and Frank Dagdagan.

Photograph by Rita Gulanes for the Daily Tribune