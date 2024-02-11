Pantabangan Park yields 400 kilos of tilapia

NUEVA ECIJA — The Pantabangan Aquaculture Park in this province yielded 400 kilos of tilapia from 3 of 12 high-density polyethylene fish cages here.

According to Regional Office 3 of the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the fish cages were first utilized in 2022 for research on propagation.

“Anticipated to amplify local fish production, the Pantabangan Aquaculture Park is poised to benefit not only the province but the entire Central Luzon region,” said Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz as he led the harvesting on Friday.

Joseph Bitara, a focal person of the Pantabangan Aquapark Project, said that the HDPE exhibits superior efficiency and longevity compared to alternatives like bamboos and GI pipes.

The DA-BFAR and the National Irrigation Administration will study the production data to assess harvest quality and ensure the continuous development and expansion of the park.