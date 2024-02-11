No running scared for BRP Magbanua

About a dozen Chinese ships hounded a Philippine Coast Guard vessels and Filipino fishermen no end during nine tense days at the Bajo de Masinloc, or Scarborough Shoal, off Zambales.

Eight China Coast Guard vessels and four militia boats made dangerous maneuvers that put the lives of Filipinos at risk, PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan revealed Sunday.

“These CCG vessels shadowed the PCG vessel on more than 40 occasions, with the closest distance being 176 meters from its side,” Admiral Gaban said, adding that the BRP Teresa Magbanua was the target of at least four “dangerous and blocking maneuvers” by the Chinese.

He said the CCG ships also crossed the bow of the Magbanua at least twice, describing Chinese actions in the area, also known as Panatag Shoal, as “reckless” and in total disregard of the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

The Chinese ships persisted in challenging the presence of BRP Teresa Magbanua, a 97-meter multi-role response vessel, through radio communication.

“Nevertheless, the PCG vessel professionally engaged both the CCG and CMM vessels, reiterating the clear and principled position of the Philippines in accordance with international law,” Gavan said.

“The Philippine Coast Guard assures the public that we will remain steadfast in our commitment to the President and the Filipino nation,” he added.

The PCG vessel was sent to the shoal to “ensure the safety of Filipino fishermen in the area and to safeguard them from further harassment.”

CCG vessels with bow numbers 3105, 3302, 3063, and 3064 shadowed the Magbanua throughout its nine-day mission, the PCG chief said. CCG 3302 was the same ship that fired water cannons on civilian vessels tapped by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to provide goods to Filipino fishermen at Scarborough Shoal last 9 December.

On the other hand, CCG 3063 was the same vessel that fired water jets against local fishermen in the area on 27 January.

The PCG distributed food packs and groceries to Filipino fishermen in 14 boats during their patrol operation in response to complaints of harassment against the Chinese.

On 12 January, a Chinese vessel reportedly chased one Jack Tabat and his fellow fishermen while aboard the boat “Legendary Jo.”

According to Tabat, about five CCG personnel aboard a rubber boat grabbed them and forced them to dump the seashells they gathered from the southern entrance of Bajo de Masinloc into the water.

Gavan pointed out that Bajo de Masinloc, located approximately 124 nautical miles west of Zambales, is within the 200-nautical mile Philippine exclusive economic zone.

“The activities of the Filipino fisherfolk and the PCG in the area are consistent with national laws and the Philippines’ position on the West Philippine Sea,” he explained.

Bajo de Masinloc has been a traditional fishing ground for Filipinos. A 2016 arbitral ruling recognized it as part of the Philippines’ EEZ. The same ruling was shot down for being without basis for China’s claim to nearly the entire South China Sea, which overlaps the West Philippine Sea.

Beijing’s SCS claim contradicts the respective claims of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei. China on Sunday said the Philippines has repeatedly intruded into the waters adjacent to Scarborough Shoal, which they referred to as Huangyan Island.

According to China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu, from 2 to 9 February, the PCG ship 9701 “illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to China’s Huangyan Island many times.”

“When the warnings issued by the Chinese Coast Guard were ineffective, the Chinese Coast Guard adopted route control and forced evacuation measures against the Philippine ship in accordance with the law, and the on-site handling was professional and standardized,” Gan said.

“The China Coast Guard has consistently carried out rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China’s jurisdiction in accordance with the law and resolutely safeguarded national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” he added.

Gan insisted on Beijing’s territorial rights over the Scarborough Shoal, which is located 120 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales and is considered a traditional fishing ground for Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea.

