Meralco invests P1-B for stable BGC power

The Manila Electric Co., or Meralco, had powered up two new substations, with a combined investment of nearly P1 billion, in Taguig City to better serve the growing power demand in the bustling business center.

Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie Aperocho said over the weekend that the projects are part of Meralco’s thrust to deliver reliable and stable electricity service to help promote economic progress.

“As we energize these new substations, we also strengthen our commitment to continue delivering quality electricity service by strategically investing in projects to further improve our distribution system,” Aperocho said.

“Our customers can be assured that Meralco will remain a reliable and active partner of the government in the pursuit of continuous economic growth for all,” he added.

Network upgrade

The Fort Bonifacio Global City, or FBGC-2 Gas Insulated Switchgear, or GIS Substation worth P413.98 million helps improve the switching flexibility, reliability, and power quality in Bonifacio Global City and nearby areas.

Similarly, the P440.06-million McKinley Hill GIS substation improves operational switching flexibility during contingencies in McKinley Hill and its adjacent communities.

Both network improvement projects involved the installation of a 115 kV - 34.5 kV GIS, and an 83 MVA power transformer.

For the FBGC 2-Substation, Meralco also constructed a new 0.3 km, 115 kV line, and one new 34.5 kV distribution feeder, while the McKinley Hill Substation involved the construction of underground 115 kV lines and two new 34.5 kV distribution feeders.

Among the communities and establishments that will benefit from the new substations are St. Luke’s Medical Center, Shangri-La The Fort, Arthaland, Uptown Mall, One Residences, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Enderun Colleges Inc., Commerce & Industry Plaza, Science Hub, One Le Grand Tower, 8 Upper McKinley Towers, and One World Square.

According to Meralco, its development of new substations supports the government’s drive to achieve energy security through its socio-economic agenda.