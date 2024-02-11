Mandaue City signs pact for disaster-resilience

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the City of Mandaue and private stakeholders in strengthening the climate and disaster resilience for the city.

City Mayor Jonas Cortes signed in behalf of Mandaue, with private sector Vivant Foundation Inc. (VFI), Visayan Electric Company (VECO), University of San Carlos, and Carlos P Romulo Foundation (CPRF), with the implementation of the National Resilience Council's Resilient Local Government Unit Program (RLGUP) through the Adopt-a-City Initiative.

In his vision of resilience for the City of Mandaue, Cortes said, " We have been promoting sustainable urban living, mobility and resilience, and with the support of our esteemed partners,we are poised to make even greater strides towards our shared goals."

National Resilience Council (NRC) executive director Silvestre Z. Barrameda Jr. said that the people are at the core of building resilience through the public-private-people partnerships, and the whole-of-society approach, involving all sectors and stakeholders,is necessary in building resilience.

The signing of the MOU signifies a shared commitment to enhancing the city's preparedness and ability to withstand and recover from disasters, economic challenges, and other potential disruptions.

The agreement pledge to work together in implementing comprehensive strategies and initiatives that promote resilience across various sectors.

The signing of the MOU marks the beginning of a new era for Mandaue City, a future characterized by preparedness, effective risk management, and sustainable development. Each partner, organization, and stakeholders bring valuable expertise and resources to the table, creating a strong foundation for collaboration and collective action.

By working together, Mandaue City and its partners are determined to create a resilient city that serves as a model of inspiration for other communities nationwide, most especially for the island of Cebu.

Aside from Cortes and Barrameda, notable signatories in the MOU were Shem Jose Garcia, VFI president and executive director; Engr. Mark Kindica, VECO's AVP for engineering operations; and Fr. Francisco Antonio T. Estepa, SVD, USC president.

With its MOVE MANDAUE campaign, the city has already taken its initial steps to address climate and disaster challenges by grassroots capacity- building initiatives down to the puroks to providing training for communities.

In 2015, Mandaue City was named as APEC's Low Carbon Model Town for its comprehensive plan involving land use, green building, and transportation.

In September 2023, the Solar PV Hybrid System, supported by VECO and Vivant Foundation to Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School (MCCNHS), ensured reliable power supply during critical times like typhoons, engaged the academe, and empowered the youth through the STEM strand of the school.

NRC is a science and technology-based public-private partnership that supports the national and local government, academe, civil society, and the private sector in advancing the intersecting goals of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement, the New Urban Agenda, Making Cities Resilient 2030, and other international frameworks.