Japan, DICT create cybersecurity plan

Japan’s cybersecurity experts will be helping Philippine government officials craft new measures against cyberattacks.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Department of Information and Communications Technology signed this week their work plan for a two-year cybersecurity capacity-building project.

“This is an opportunity to help build convergence of different stakeholders in the Philippines and come up with measures to make digital systems trusted, secure and reliable,” JICA chief representative for the Philippines Takema Sakamoto said.

The project launch followed the signing of the National Cybersecurity Plan for 2024-2028 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 6 February.

The JICA said the project will be done through the use of modules, seminars, workshops and other activities by the Japanese and Filipino participants.

These should enhance the Philippine government’s capacities for monitoring and handling cyberattacks and coordinating with related groups to raise awareness of such problems and address them, the JICA said.

It added Filipinos could adopt the lessons from Japan’s National Cyber Training Center, which was established in 2017.

However, as early as 2012, the JICA said Japanese professionals have been sharing their digital expertise with 50 Philippine government agencies engaged in information and communications technology, education, agriculture and health.

The Global Cybersecurity Index shows the Philippines is less prepared for cyberattacks at 61st out of 194 countries worldwide and 13th out of 38 in Asia.

A survey for the 2024 World Economic Forum Cybersecurity Outlook says 40 percent of respondents believe policy and administration will be among the most vulnerable to cyber attacks.