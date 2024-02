LATEST

Homeless siblings at Sta. Ana park

LOOK: Rodeza and Ricky Buban, siblings aged 5 and 9, wait at their temporary shelter at a park in Sta Ana, Manila on Sunday, 11 February 2024, while their parents are away eking out a living. They claimed they had previously lived in a property in Punta but were turned down by the owner because their parents could no longer afford the rent. They stated that they are seven siblings and the others are not present because they need to assist their parents.