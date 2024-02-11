DepEd holds stress debriefing for flood-affected Davao de Oro students

The Department of Education on Sunday conducted a stress debriefing for students affected by the heavy flooding in Davao de Oro.

Vice President Sara Duterte, also the concurrent DepEd Secretary, led the stress debriefing program which was initiated by the teachers at Nuevo Iloco Elementary School in Mawab, Davao de Oro.

Duterte lauded the teachers for their extra effort for their students.

“Sa akin pong pag-iikot sa nasabing eskwelahan, nasaksihan ko ang mga ginagawa nilang mga aktibidad katulad ng kantahan at paligsahan upang makatulong na makapagbigay ng kasiyahan sa mga batang nakaranas sa nangyaring trahedya,” Duterte said.

“Muli, ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa ating mga masisipag na mga guro sa kanilang serbisyo para sa ating bayan,” she added.