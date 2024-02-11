CEB welcomes first aircraft delivery for 2024

Cebu Pacific received its first aircraft delivery of the year, with CEB executives saying the airline is committed to intensify efforts to bolster its resilience as it strives to meet the demands for air travel.

The latest aircraft of CEB, an Airbus 320ceo, landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Chengdu, China last 9 February. That was the first of 17 aircraft that CEB is expected to receive this year, according to the airline.

Excited to fly even more passengers

“This aircraft delivery is aligned with our commitment to provide safe, accessible, and affordable flights for every Juan. We are excited to fly even more passengers to their chosen destinations this year, made possible by our growing domestic and international network and ongoing fleet expansion efforts,” said Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer.

Lao added that this year, CEB expects to achieve a fleet count of 92. It currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of eight Airbus 330s, 36 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest domestic network.