Bringing health services closer to the people

The proximity of essential governmental services to the general public is a crucial factor in ensuring the welfare of our people. The people establish governments as a form of social contract such that the government must provide the necessary services for the common good.

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Health, I authored and sponsored the Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, signed by then-president Rodrigo Duterte. Today, we are celebrating the 6th anniversary of the Malasakit Center. According to the Department of Health, our efforts have led to the creation of 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have assisted around ten million patients. This program continues to assist fellow Filipinos, indigent patients, in getting the health services they need with the help of the medical assistance programs from the four agencies of government, which are consolidated and made easily accessible in Malasakit Centers as mandated by law.

I also actively pushed for funding to construct more Super Health Centers nationwide to make primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection more accessible in communities, particularly far-flung areas. Through our efforts in coordination with DOH, LGUs, and fellow lawmakers, more than 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide.

Furthermore, I principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals nationwide. This will bring specialized medical care closer to Filipinos from all regions.

I continue trying my best to push for more health measures geared towards promoting the welfare and needs of our Filipino people, regardless of their geographic location or economic background. Recently, I also filed Senate Bill No. 2539 for the expansion of the bed capacity of the Philippine General Hospital to respond to the growing demand for medical services from the country’s premier tertiary hospital.

Then and now, it is important that we bring government services closer to our people in need, with compassion and sincerity of service to those who need government attention the most. That is also why I and my Malasakit Team continue to visit our distressed fellow Filipinos, wherever they are, to provide relief, address their struggles, and leave a smile on their faces amid their challenges.

Aside from health, education is also essential in development. The previous week, we attended the Scholars' Recognition Day at the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in Calamba City, Laguna. Through our initiative, we have given scholarships to 132 students from the Tulong Dunong Program of the Commission on Higher Education. After this, we inspected the Calamba City Super Health Center, where we distributed aid to the barangay health workers and residents.

On February 6, we attended the Access to Medicines Summit 2.0 at the Diamond Hotel in Manila. As a guest speaker at the event, I stressed my commitment to fighting for affordable healthcare, particularly essential medical services and medicines for the poor.

Last February 8, we visited the newly built public market in Morong, Rizal, funded through our initiative as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. Together with Gov. Nina Ynares, Vice Gov. Junrey San Juan, Mayor Sidney Soriano, and other local officials, we also assisted 936 indigent students of Morong, Cardona, and Teresa towns. Separate assistance was also given to them by the national government. As an adopted son of the CALABARZON region, I am honored to be considered an adopted son of Morong town through a resolution they prepared and presented during my visit. That same day, I also personally aided 435 fire victims in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

On February 10, we attended the 70th Anniversary of Aguman Ding Capampangan Davao, Inc., and led the induction and installation of their officers for 2024-2025.

Yesterday, February 11, we went back to Rizal to inspect the Taytay Sports Complex, which I also advocated for funding. Through this sports infrastructure development, we are promoting sports as a significant part of nation-building, instilling camaraderie, discipline, and sportsmanship in our youth while encouraging them to get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, and be fit and healthy. We also inspected the Super Health Center in Brgy. San Juan, before heading to the New Taytay Public Market to celebrate the Hamaka Festival.

Meanwhile, our Malasakit Team also extended help to our fellow kababayans facing different crises. We aided 15 fire victims in Lupon, Davao Oriental, and three fire victims from Brgy. Talomo Proper, Davao City; 41 fire victims in Brgy. Sangali, and the flood victims in Brgy. Guadalupe, Carmen, and Davao del Norte are with our fellow brothers of the Fraternity Order of Eagles.

We also helped 450 displaced workers in Zamboanga City; 400 in Tagum City with Vice Governor Oyo Uy; and 228 in Ormoc City with Mayor Lucy Gomez. These beneficiaries were included in the temporary livelihood program of the Department of Labor and Employment.

The 450 participants of the Free Theoretical Driving Course in Guagua, Pampanga, were also among those who received aid from our office. Additionally, we also assisted 75 TESDA graduates in Argao, Cebu.

We also helped the 50 underprivileged residents in General Santos City together with Vice Mayor Rosalita Nuñez. These beneficiaries also received livelihood assistance from the government. Also, we distributed aid to the residents of Quezon City with Councilor Mikey Belmonte.

Furthermore, our Malasakit Team witnessed the groundbreaking ceremonies of the Super Health Centers in Binalbagan, Negros Occidental; in Pigcawayan, Cotabato; as well as in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory in Mindanao Heart Institute at SPMC Davao City was also inaugurated last week. My Malasakit Team attended the official celebration of the Cancer Warrior PH Campaign, where we were given a recognition plaque as ‘cancer warrior’ at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City.

Given the challenges we face as a country, let us all work together to ensure that the health and well-being of every Filipino is protected and taken care of. As a public servant referred to by many as Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to live by that name by sharing the utmost compassion for those in need. Like I always say, “bisyo ko ang magserbisyo… kaya tutulong ako sa kapwa ko Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya.”