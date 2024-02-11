2 safe as trainer plane makes emergency landing

A Cessna C152-type aircraft operated by Fliteline Aviation made an emergency landing in a rice field in Malolos, Bulacan on Saturday, 10 February 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The aircraft, registered as RP-C2673, was conducting a touch-and-go training flight between Plaridel Airport and Subic when it experienced a mechanical issue with its engine southwest of the North Luzon Expressway.

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a nearby rice field. Both the pilot and the student pilot on board were reported to be safe and unharmed following the incident.

The Plaridel Tower notified the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines of the emergency landing, and the agency’s Operations Center and Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center were immediately notified.

An investigating team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board has been dispatched to the crash site to determine the cause of the incident.