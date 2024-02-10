VAWC suspect ordered arrested

A Regional Trial Court Judge has ordered authorities to arrest a man for violation of the Violence Against Women and Children Act and observe the necessary precautions under the law.

The object of the arrest warrant issued by Acting Presiding Jose Ronald M. Bersales of the Masbate Regional Trial Court, Fifth Judicial Region Banch 48 was John Lorenz Maat Romualdez, also known as “Jolo Romualdez” for violating Sec. 5(1) of RA Act 9262, otherwise known as Violence Against Women and Children.

The warrant of arrest issued by the judge covered Criminal Case Nos. 22338 and 22339 dated 3 November 2023.

The twin cases were filed against “Jolo Romualdez” with a bail set at P288,000 for his temporary liberty.

Authorities were directed by the judge to use at least one body-worn camera and one alternative recording device as may be necessary to capture and record the relevant incidents in the execution of the warrant as per A.M. No. 21-06-08-SC issued by the Supreme Court for the execution of warrants.

The judge as per the arrest warrant said the suspect’s last known address was in a condominium unit in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The warrant was furnished to the PNP-Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management and chief of police and station commanders.