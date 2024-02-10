Revilla vows support to flood, landslides victims in R11

DAVAO CITY - Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. vowed on Friday to support and help the residents in the Davao Region who were heavily affected by the landslides and flooding brought by shearline and trough of low-pressure area.

He visited Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte and provided relief and financial assistance to the residents.

“The purpose of my visit is to provide relief goods and we will be distributing assistance to individuals in crisis situations. We also have our donation from our family,” Revilla said in an interview.

He also urged the affected residents not to lose hope and assured them that the government would be with them in times of calamities as they would immediately provide assistance.

“With political conflicts in Manila, I asked them to have a ceasefire and help the people in Davao Region,” Revilla added.

He also vowed to help fast-track the rehabilitation of the damaged roads, bridges, and infrastructure in Davao de Oro which reached PHP3.6 billion.

Among all provinces in Davao Region, Davao de Oro has recorded the greatest damage to roads, bridges, and flood control revetment caused by shear line and LPA.

“As chairman of the Committee on Public Works, I assure you that I will act on it and help secure funds for the rehabilitation,” Revilla assured.