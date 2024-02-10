QC beefs up Chinese New Year security

Quezon City Police District Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan on Friday assured the public that the QCPD will be on its stance to provide a beef-up police security for the three-day Chinese New Year celebration.

Maranan said a total of 200 QCPD personnel from the different police stations were deployed aside from the District Reactionary Standby Support Force coming from the district headquarters who will be deployed to ensure the security and intensify police presence in public places such as malls, terminals, and other transport hubs.

Additionally, through coordination with the Quezon City Local Government Unit, force multipliers from Task-Force Discipline and the Department of Public Order and Safety will also be deployed to further tighten the security of the event.

“We will be conducting inspection starting today particularly in the place of the event to make sure that the deployment and security preparations for the Chinese New Year celebration are implemented,” Maranan said.

He also reiterated to the public to report any untoward incidents or suspicious things or persons for appropriate and prompt police action to the nearest police station.