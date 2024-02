LATEST

PCCR ROTC cadets prepare for PCCR's founding anniversary celebration

LOOK: This Saturday, 10 February, the Basic Cadets of the Philippine College of Criminology Reserve Officers' Training Corps are preparing for their 70th Foundation Anniversary as young cadets test their perseverance in line finalizing their "Pasa-Masid" for the Grand PCCR's Foundation Anniversary festivities at Luneta Grandstand on Sunday " tomorrow" 11 February.