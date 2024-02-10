Marikina residents participate in LTO’s free driving course

Land Transportation Office Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II reported on Saturday that a total of 389 residents of Marikina City have benefitted from the free Theoretical Driving Course.

Mendoza said the free TDC program was conducted by the Marikina District Office for residents of Barangays Tañong, San Roque, Nangka and Fortune and also covers pre-registration for driver’s license application.

Barangay officials involved were the ones who chose the residents to undergo the free TDC, with a focus on their respective constituents with financial challenges.

The two-day free TDC started on Saturday, 10 February with 120 residents from Barangay Nangka, 95 residents from Barangay Fortune, 92 residents from Barangay Tañong, and 82 residents of Barangay San Roque.

The outreach program is under the Serbisyong LTO, or Serbisyong Ligtas, Tapat at Organisado, and the Pinabilis sa Barangay ang Bawat Serbisyo para Magproseso, Magparehistro at Magpa-lisensya, or PBBM.

Mendoza earlier tasked all LTO Regional Directors and District Office heads to conduct more free TDC programs as a form of assistance to Filipinos, as well as expand the goal of the DOTr and the LTO to produce more responsible and disciplined motorists across the country.

The TDC is one of the major requirements in securing a driver’s license. The LTO’s free TDC would save the participants with at least P1,000, the normal fee being charged by driving schools for TDC.

“Sa mga barangay na nais magkaroon ng ganitong programa, bukas ang mga tanggapan ng LTO ara sa inyojng request at makakaasa kayo na pupunta ang LTO sa inyong barangay para dito,” said Mendoza.