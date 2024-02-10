LATEST

Dr. Maria Paz Mendoza-Guazon: A woman of substance

LOOK: The historical marker of Dr. Maria Paz Mendoza-Guazon, who was regarded as a woman of many firsts, can now be seen in the open following the completion of the NLEX-SLEX connector project and other road improvements in the Pandacan area, on Saturday, 10 February 2024. She was the first woman to graduate from UP College of Medicine, as well as the founder of the National League of Filipino Women and the first woman to serve on the University of the Philippines' Board of Regents. She was also the first Filipina to receive the Zobel Prize in 1930 for her work "Notas de Viaje"; the founder and first president of the Philippine Association of University Women; and the first managing editor of its official journal, The Woman's World.