Canadian gov’t approves P1.1-B aid to Phl

The Canadian Embassy in Manila on Saturday announced the approval of CAD28.15 million (approximately P1.1 billion) for the Philippines’ efforts to further improve its health care, disaster resilience, and climate adaptation initiatives.

The embassy said the funding also includes a new CAD12.5 million commitment for disaster resilience, which is on top of the CAD15 million pledged by Canadian Development Minister Ahmed Hussen when he visited the Philippines in January.

Meanwhile, an additional CAD650,000 is allocated for the monitoring and evaluation covering all three initiatives, bringing the total to CAD28.15 million.

In a statement, Hussen noted that Canada and the Philippines share a “close relationship.”

“During my recent visit to the region, I met with local leaders to discuss our important shared work on improving biodiversity protection, climate adaptation, women’s empowerment, and health care services – all areas that Canada is supporting through its development assistance,” he said.

The Forest Foundation Philippines will utilize CAD8 million in funding to support gender-responsive, nature-based solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss in the country’s vulnerable communities, according to the embassy.

Alinea International will enhance climate resilience in six vulnerable provinces in the Philippines with CAD12.5 million in funding.

Further, Plan International Canada will implement a CAD7-million project for health promotion campaigns and increased healthcare services in remote communities. The embassy project will also provide training for local health professionals in partnership with the University of Montréal School of Public Health.

Robert Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the announced project demonstrates Canada’s commitment to addressing global challenges, such as climate change and biodiversity loss.

“The Philippines and Canada have shared a close partnership, built on shared values and close people-to-people ties, for decades. Our government will continue to be there for the Philippines through our development programming,” he added.