CAAP investigates Cessna crash in Malolos

At around 2:15 p.m. today, 10 February, the Plaridel Tower reported to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines that a Cessna C152-type aircarft operated by Fliteline Aviation had crash-landed at a rice field in Malolos, Bulacan.

Based on initial reports, the aircraft, registered as RP-C2673, was on a touch-go training flight, flying a route from Plaridel to Subic and back. A mechanical issue with the engine occurred southwest of NLEX, requiring an emergency landing.

Following the emergency landing, both the pilot and the student pilot on board were reported to be safe and unharmed.

Meanwhile, CAAP's Operations Center and the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center have already been notified of the said incident. In addition, an investigating team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board has been sent to the crash scene.