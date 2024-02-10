AFP WesCom heightens security at Malampaya facility

The Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines will increase security measures at the Malampaya natural gas platform located off the coast of Palawan province.

In a media interview on Saturday, WesCom chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said the AFP wants to ensure there will be a continued operation in the gas platform “in case of any unforeseen threats.”

Carlos also said the WesCom troops are preparing for a joint exercise with security personnel of the Malampaya platform—located about 80 km. off the northwest coast of the Palawan mainland.

The joint exercise will be called Gas Oil Platform Takedown and Recovery Training—scheduled to be conducted in the second quarter of this year.

Carlos noted that elevating security measures in the area will include a training of the facility’s security personnel to closely collaborate with the military.

The training is also set to be participated by the troops from naval special operations units, deployed under WesCom’s operational control and jurisdiction, to hone their skills in conducting high-stakes operations, including takedown and recovery missions.

“In our pursuit of heightened security and preparedness, Wescom remains steadfast in its important role of safeguarding the energy infrastructure crucial for our nation's sustenance,” Carlos stressed.

Earlier this week, the WesCom chief visited the Malampaya offshore platform to assess existing security protocols and coordinate with on-site security personnel ahead of the upcoming GOPLAT exercise.

Carlos said securing Malampaya is “of utmost significance” because it produces approximately 20 percent of the country’s daily electricity requirements.

“With high standards of security and preparedness at the forefront, WesCom is poised to continue its integral role in safeguarding the energy infrastructure that powers the nation,” he said.

The WesCom, operating through the Joint Task Force Malampaya, performs a substantial role in ensuring the uninterrupted and secure operations of the facility.

The task force closely collaborates with key security and production personnel from the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power Project.