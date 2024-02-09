TeaM Energy secures power supply deal with Cebu Mitsumi

TeaM (Philippines) Energy Corporation (TPEC), a subsidiary of TeaM Energy Corporation, recently finalized a retail power supply agreement with manufacturing firm Cebu Mitsumi Inc. (CMI).

The contract signing, held at CMI's office in Cebu, was led by TPEC president Tristan Taghoy and CMI president Tatsuya Mori.

This agreement will play a crucial role in energizing CMI's manufacturing plants in Cebu, enabling the company to transition to 100 percent renewable energy across both of its facilities in the province. CMI specializes in manufacturing mechanical and electronic devices and components, such as micro actuators, cameras, connectors, and semiconductors.

Under the terms of the agreement, TPEC will supply an equivalent International Renewable Energy Certificate (I-REC) from a renewable energy plant for every megawatt-hour consumed by CMI throughout the entirety of the supply period.

Also present during the contract signing were Raisa Tan, marketing manager at TPEC; Reggie Tarrosa, senior manager for capacity sourcing at TPEC; Loribel Reyes, marketing associate at TPEC; Karen Mateo, senior analyst for marketing at TPEC; and Caesar Augusto, vice president and director at CMI.