Solons laud PBBM on Saudi OFW backpay

Senator Raffy Tulfo has expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his efforts after displaced overseas Filipino workers have started receiving their backpay from bankrupted Saudi Arabian construction companies.

The lawmaker expressed his gratitude after President Marcos announced the processing of a total of 1,104 indemnity cheques from Alinma Bank, amounting to P868,740,544, through the Overseas Filipino Bank and Land Bank. About 843 cheques have already been sorted out and distributed.

Tulfo also acknowledged Marcos' dedication to prioritizing the welfare of Filipino modern-day heroes -- the OFWs -- as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for fulfilling his promise.

KABAYAN Partylist Representative Ron Salo, chairman of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, also joined in expressing his gratitude on behalf of OFWs to the government.

According to Salo, the Department of Migrant Workers under the leadership of officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Cacdac has commendably taken steps to successfully release the unpaid salaries and benefits of OFWs who were retrenched in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Meantime, OFW Partylist Representative Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino also thanked Marcos for taking a firm stance on securing the overseas workers’ backpay, a manifestation that welfare of OFWs continue to be a top priority of the Marcos administration.

To recall, in 2015 and 2016, about 10,544 OFWs were terminated from their jobs in Saudi Arabia due to bankruptcies of Saudi construction firms.

“As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, I am very happy because after almost nine years of waiting for our Saudi OFWs, they will get their insurance claims,” said Tulfo.

“This is in fulfillment of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's promise that their government will pay our OFWs,” he added.