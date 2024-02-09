Solar power plant to rise in Daanbantayan

The Cebu Provincial Government in a joint venture agreement with Acciona Energia Global and Freya Renewables will construct a 150 megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Barangay Talisay, Daanbantayan, Cebu.

In a meeting at the capitol, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia told Acciona executives and Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura that just compensation for at least 56 lot owners are to be imposed.

Garcia said that the Properties fall within the 185-hectare lot eyed for the solar power plant.

Citing that the power project will be a big boost to the government's power supply generation capacity.

Shimura assured the residents of the LGU's help by prioritizing them in housing and relocation projects.

Garcia reiterated that the project is a priority of the Department of Energy(DOE) as it is seen to address the growing demand for power in Central Visayas and neighboring regions.

It can be recalled that neighboring Panay Island experienced widespread and prolonged power outages for three days in early January and subsequent outages just two weeks later after power plants in the island tripped

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. even issued a statement on the urgency of the situation, as Iloilo Province alone suffered P3.8 billion in economic losses on the first round of outages and the general public had to endure untold inconveniences without electricity in their homes and workplaces.